Our favourite former bakers are BACK for The Great British Bake Off 2017 Christmas special

Selasi, Val and Paul 'Bread Lion' Jagger will all be returning for The Great Christmas Bake Off on Channel 4

The Great British Bake Off Christmas Special - (Val, Paul, Becca and Selasi)

Behold, we bring you good tidings of great joy: Selasi Gbormittah is returning to The Great British Bake Off this Christmas.

The series seven favourite is one of eight former bakers who will take part in Channel 4’s Bake Off 2017 Christmas special.

Fellow series seven bakers Val Stones, Benjamina Ebuehi and Rav Bansal will also be back for The Great Christmas Bake Off, along with a host of other familiar faces.

The Great British Bake Off Christmas Special - Left to Right: Rob and Rav standing, Benjamina and Sndi sitting.
The Great British Bake Off Christmas Special (left to right): Rob and Rav standing, Benjamina and Sandi sitting

Paul Jagger – aka the creator of the ‘bread lion’, quite possibly the most impressive thing ever to be carved out of carbohydrates – will also be back, as will Welsh semi-finalist Beca Lyne-Pirkis. Beca has since gone on to host her own baking show on Welsh channel S4C.

Series two baker Rob Billington makes a return, along with series six baker Sandy Docherty.

This will be the first time any of these bakers have faced new judge Prue Leith and presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.

There will be two Bake Off Christmas specials on Channel 4, each featuring four previous bakers taking on a host of seasonal challenges.

Episode one will see Selasi, Beca, Paul and Val go head to head, with episode two featuring Benjamina, Rav, Sandy and Rob.

The Great Christmas Bake Off will air on Channel 4 later this Christmas.

