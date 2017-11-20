Caitriona Balfe on what happens to Outlander’s Claire after she leaps into the ocean

**WARNING: contains spoilers for Outlander episode Heaven & Earth**

Claire Fraser really will go to any lengths to be reunited with her husband. Outlander’s latest instalment, Heaven & Earth, saw the newly restored couple separated once again after Claire (Caitriona Balfe) boarded British ship The Porpoise to help with the outbreak of typhoid that had blighted their crew, only to be kidnapped when the Captain made a bid for the shore.

Claire spent much of the episode plotting her escape, especially once she discovered that among the Porpoise’s crew was Harry Tompkins – the man who was on Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) tail in Edinburgh. With her husband’s life in peril (he would be hung for his crimes upon landing in the Caribbean), Claire was hellbent on warning him, so much so that the closing moments of Heaven & Earth saw her leap into the ocean on a raft, with the help of Annekje – the guardian of the ship’s goats.

So, what happens next? Does Claire make it to shore? We spoke to actress Caitriona Balfe who filled us in on what to expect from next week’s episode Uncharted:

“[Claire] leaps into the ocean and she gets washed up on shore but not exactly where she thinks that she should be,” explains Balfe. “So I think she spends quite some time trying to figure out where she is and how she is going to finally get back to Jamie to be able to warn him of what she’s found out.”

Luckily, Claire is rather adaptable – after all, she’s already assimilated herself back and forth between two very different centuries. “She’s been through the Second World War,” adds Balfe. “If anyone is going to give Bear Grylls a run for his money, I think Claire will.”

It’s not exactly been plain sailing for Claire and Jamie since finding each other again, two decades on from the Battle of Culloden – although previous episode The Doldrums saw them begin to reconnect with one another.

“What we have always said about this reunion was that when two people put each other up on pedestals for so long, it’s going to be very difficult for them to be able to just see the person in front of them without all of the baggage that they’ve placed on them over 20 years. And that was an exciting thing to be able to play as well as that initial romantic carefree reunion where they just see the Claire and Jamie that they’d always known. Then you have to strip that away and you have to realise that both of these characters have changed a lot in the 20 years and that’s going to take some adjustment to be able to get to know each other.

“But I think there’s no doubt that we always believed that they’ll find their rhythm again so it was nice to be able to have them be able to put all of that stress and now that they know everything about each other and now that all of the history is out in the open they can actually enjoy each other’s company again without worrying what’s being hidden.”

Balfe is currently filming series four of the Starz drama (which airs on Mondays on Amazon) but in her spare time is a supporter of charity World Child Cancer who work to improve the rate of diagnosis, accessibility of treatment and quality of support for children with cancer, and their families, in the developing world.

“It’s really great when you see an organisation like World Child Cancer not only just giving money for medication but raising awareness and giving a lot of training to people on the ground to be able to see the early signs and diagnose and then also provide treatment.”

Balfe adds: “We are doing the Stop the Childhood Cancer Clock appeal where we are raffling off a set visit to our set in either January or February. So whoever wins and a plus one, they’ll be put up in a hotel for the night in Glasgow and it’s great – they’ll be given a tour of the set and we’ll show them around. It’s only available for UK residents though. But it’s still exciting and it’ll be fun.

“Our fans are so generous and so wonderful that they’ve really come on board and they’ve raised so much money for them over the years so it’s been great that I could do that.”

Find out more about World Child Cancer here