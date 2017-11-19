Who is Amir Khan? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 profile

Everything you need to know about the professional British boxer joining Ant and Dec in the jungle

I’m a Celebrity 2017 contestants: Amir Khan

Age: 30

Famous for: being a professional British boxer

Phobias? Spiders, snakes and heights. Which are basically the three main elements of I’m a Celebrity!

Is Amir single? No, Amir is married to Faryal Makhdoom, with whom he has a daughter

He says: “I’ve been in boxing for a long time. And I’ve got a fight next year but I wanted to give this a go. It’s very different to boxing and obviously I am not going to be punched in the face whilst I do this! I am most looking forward to getting away from the world and from everything, not having a phone, spending time with myself and getting to know some new people. It will also be nice to be able to say to my children ‘I did that.'”

Biography: As a boxing champion from Manchester, Amir Khan first stormed onto the professional scene in 2008 after enjoying a successful junior career, winning an Olympic silver medal in 2004. He’s since won 31 fights out of his 35, held many famous titles including light-welterweight world champion and become very popular both in and outside of the ring. He;’s been ranked in the top ten boxers of all time “pound for pound” by a number of publications in recent years.

With my 4 month pregnant wife, after sorting out all the issues. Closing the year with a happy ending 🙏 pic.twitter.com/S1IJPYGfdQ — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) November 11, 2017

Outside of the ring, Khan is known for his philanthropy and work with charitable organisations as well as promoting mixed martial arts.

Khan has also appeared on TV as a presenter with a programme for Channel 4 named Amir Khan’s Angry Young Men which focused on helping troubled young men use the disciplines of boxing to stay out of trouble.