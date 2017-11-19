How to get in the audience for The X Factor 2017

All the info you need to get a seat behind the judges

Ever fancied watching the X Factor somewhere other than on your sofa? Well we’ve got all the information you need to get a seat behind the judges on this year’s live shows – and that includes the final.

Where can I get tickets?

You can get tickets for X Factor from Applause Store. On the homepage you’ll find the link to click through to the X Factor page and on the right hand side you’ll see the available dates, so just select whichever one suits you best.

But be warned – this is only a ticket request. If you haven’t received an email 48 hours prior to the date you chose, you won’t have been successful this time. Don’t panic though, your X Factor audience dreams aren’t over just yet – you can re-request for future dates as many times as you like.

Unfortunately this weekend is already fully booked but tickets are still available for next Saturday and Sunday. But hurry or you won’t be in with a chance!

How to watch the final

Tickets for the final on Saturday 2nd December won’t be available just yet but if you register on the site you’ll be notified when they’re up. The tickets will be randomly allocated and you’ll only be allowed a maximum of two per person, so you can’t bring your entire squad unfortunately (unless you all get tickets separately).

Do the tickets cost anything?

Nope, not a penny – not even for the final. Don’t be fooled by tickets found on eBay – Applause Store mean it when they say the tickets are free. Any reselling will render them void with the potential for formal proceedings to be taken.

Are there any restrictions?

Yes, you have to be 16 years old and over to watch the show.

Where is the X Factor filmed?

The X Factor takes place at LH2 Studios which is in North London near the boroughs of Wembley and Ealing.

Here’s the full address: LH2 Studios, Concord Road, London W3 0SE

How do I get there?

The nearest tube station is Park Royal which is on the Piccadilly line, so easily accessible from central London.

If you are driving, there are plenty of free or paid car parks nearby.