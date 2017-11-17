Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Peter Kay confirms Car Share will return in 2018

Peter Kay confirms Car Share will return in 2018

John and Kayleigh's story isn't over yet!

Car Share BBC

Peter Kay’s Car Share will return in 2018, Peter Kay and Sian Gibson have confirmed.

Advertisement

The duo, who broke hearts across the nation when John and Kayleigh’s story ended with a massive cliffhanger at the end of series two, took to the Children in Need stage to share the very exciting news.

“It’s been a very tough secret to keep” said Kay, who added that he was very glad to be able to talk about the new episodes. “I am glad, because we were getting constant abuse about it”, said Gibson.

A special finale episode to be broadcast next year will reveal just what happens next to John and Kayleigh.

Viewers were left utterly devastated when Kayleigh stepped out of John’s car and his life forever. Fans even set up online petition demanding a conclusion to the series which gathered over 100,000 signatures.

“We were completely overwhelmed by the response and even though we’ve no plans to write a third series we knew we couldn’t end the story there”, Kay said.

BBC One will also broadcast a special episode called Car Share: Unscripted which will follow John and Kayleigh home on their daily commute, but the entire episode will be completely improvised.

“We were always very fond of ad libbing around the script when we were filming the series so we decided to see what would happen if we took the script away and just relied on just our chemistry alone, reacting to whatever came on the radio”, the Car Share creator explained.

Advertisement

The Unscripted special is due to air during the Christmas period.

Tags

Related news

136604.ab6c2c8f-5527-4cae-b6e0-c6c7b352c021

Peter Kay says there will be no more Car Share

134876.a89068a9-8e4f-419d-84da-1656903351a6

Peter Kay’s Car Share made a triumphant return and viewers loved the cheeky road signs

All about Children in Need

Car Share BBC
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

136604.ab6c2c8f-5527-4cae-b6e0-c6c7b352c021

Peter Kay says there will be no more Car Share

134876.a89068a9-8e4f-419d-84da-1656903351a6

Peter Kay’s Car Share made a triumphant return and viewers loved the cheeky road signs

136634.b241f2f6-05f2-498a-94ca-369eddb444d0

“It can’t end like that!” Emotional viewers react to final ever episode of Car Share

136552.8f7f8ab0-6d79-4404-90fe-27e06f5a51b7

Why television must learn from Michael Palin

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more