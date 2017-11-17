All the information you need on how to keep your favourite celebs in the jungle

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is back, and after an extra opening round of voting to decide who the celebrities should be paired up with, it’s time to get into the serious business of voting for your favourite – and for who should endure the next Bushtucker Trial.

How to vote in I’m a Celebrity 2017?

As soon as those all-important voting numbers are revealed (you know, the ones printed on the back of their clothes), it’s time to start backing your favourites.

Full voting details for I’m a Celebrity are still to be finalised, but as usual there fans are set to be able to vote via phone and the ITV show app.

How to download the I’m a Celebrity app

The app is back and has been updated with a whole new look this year. You can use it to vote for who you want to face Bushtucker Trials and challenges, who to stay in camp and at the very end who should be crowned Jungle King or Queen.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs daily at 9pm on ITV