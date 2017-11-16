I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! full CONFIRMED line-up

We reveal the full list of 10 celebrities who are heading into the jungle for series 17 of I'm a Celeb

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is returning to ITV tantalisingly soon, and now the official line-up has been confirmed.

Advertisement

Most of the celebs had already been rumoured before being pictured landing in Australia this weekend, but now ITV have revealed exactly who will be getting covered in cockroaches and soaked in slime.

Presenters Ant and Dec are back (of course) to host again, while last year’s winner Scarlett Moffatt and runner-up Joel Dommett are taking over ITV2 spin-off show Extra Camp along with Joe Swash.

These are the 10 famous faces heading into the jungle for series 17:

I’m a Celebrity full contestant line-up for 2017:

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! starts Sunday 19th November at 9pm on ITV