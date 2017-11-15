Who will leave The X Factor this weekend?

There's a quadruple elimination on The X Factor this week. No, really, there is!

A few weeks ago, Dermot O’Leary announced there was going to be four acts leaving The X Factor that weekend.

And then, at the eleventh hour, it was inexplicably scrapped.

But apparently, this upcoming Saturday and Sunday it’s very much on again with the quadruple elimination set to take place.

There are just two of Nicole Scherzinger’s Overs left in the competition, Kevin Davy White and Matt Linnen, and it’s a similar story for Louis Walsh. He only has two Boys still standing: Sam Black and Lloyd Macey.

Simon’s got all but one of his Groups still left in the competition, Rak-Su, The Cutkelvins and Sean & Conor Price, whilst three of Sharon’s girls are also still standing: Grace Davies, Holly Tandy and Rai-Elle Williams.

But 10 finalists will be cut down to just six after this weekend. So who is going to leave?

So far Grace, Rak-Su, Kevin and Lloyd have been the acts to win the most viewer votes so it could be safe to assume that they’re, er, safe.

But really – as is always the case on X Factor – it’s anyone’s guess. So, who would you like to see leave the show this weekend?

