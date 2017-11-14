Accessibility Links

Who is Amir Khan? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 profile

Everything you need to know about the professional British boxer who is tipped to be joining Ant and Dec in the jungle

Name: Amir Khan

Age: 30

Famous for: being a professional British boxer

Twitter: @amirkingkhan

Biography: As a boxing champion from Manchester, Amir Khan first stormed onto the professional scene in 2008 after enjoying a successful junior career. He’s since won 31 fights out of his 35, held many famous titles including light-welterweight world champion and become very popular both in and outside of the ring. He;’s been ranked in the top ten boxers of all time “pound for pound” by a number of publications in recent years.

Outside of the ring, Khan is known for his philanthropy and work with charitable organisations as well as promoting mixed martial arts.

Khan has also appeared on TV as a presenter with a programme for Channel 4 named Amir Khan’s Angry Young Men which focused on helping troubled young men use the disciplines of boxing to stay out of trouble.

I’m a Celebrity 2012: Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts rides the Terror Train – video

