Who is Rebekah Vardy? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 profile

Everything you need to know about the wife of footballer Jamie Vardy

Age: 35

Famous for: being the wife of England footballer Jamie Vardy

Biography: The 35-year-old ‘wag’ found fame after marrying England and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy in May 2016. She met her famous sports star husband two years previously whilst she was working as a nightclub promoter.

Vardy has also become well known and received praise for speaking out about her troubled past and struggles with postpartum depression on TV and on her personal Instagram account.

Appearing on Loose Women, Vardy spoke about her suicide attempt as a teenager after suffering years of sexual abuse and how she suffered from postpartum depression.

