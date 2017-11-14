Who is Georgia Toffolo? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 profile

Everything you need to know about the reality TV star known as Toff

Name: Georgia Toffolo aka Toff

Age: 23

Famous for: being one of the stars of E4’s Made in Chelsea

Twitter: @ToffTalks

Biography: Born in Torquay but a famous face around London’s more affluent borough of Kensington and Chelsea, Georgia Toffolo is no stranger to the reality TV scene. She rose to fame when she appeared in season seven of E4’s Made in Chelsea and has been a favourite on the show ever since.

She’s also appeared in the most recent series of Celebs Go Dating, where she kept up her posh and privileged reputation.

Known as Toff to her friends, and fans of Made in Chelsea, the 23-year-old also works for The Lady magazine which coincidentally was edited for three years by Rachel Johnson, sister to Boris and daughter of jungle campmate Stanley Johnson.

Aside from her reality TV and writing career, Toff takes an active role in British politics. She currently works for a think tank on Parliament Street, often meets with MPs and hosts talks at Cambridge University.

Here’s a dramatic confrontation from Toff’s Made In Chelsea career that, be aware, contains strong language…