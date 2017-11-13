There’s a crucial detail about Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who costume that everyone missed

Not everything is as it seems in that new picture

Last week saw the unveiling of Jodie Whittaker’s official Doctor Who costume, and it was a pretty big hit with fans who loved the striped shirt, high-waisted teal culottes with braces and lace-up brown boots sported by the new Time Lord.

Advertisement

And then of course there’s that light brown coat, carefully lined with the same bright colours as Whittaker’s top and sure to be the hit of the cosplay circuit as fans dress up in the style of their hero in the months and years to come.

However, it’s now emerged that these fans might want to save their pennies before splashing out on a beige trenchcoat – because according to one show insider, there’s one thing everybody’s gotten wrong about Whittaker’s jacket thus far.

Despite appearances, it’s not beige at all – it’s actually light blue.

You heard right maybe a cross between sky blue and lilac — Edward Russell (@edwardrussell) November 12, 2017

Or so says Doctor Who Brand Manager Edward Russell, who revealed the coat’s true colour at Long Island Doctor Who-con and later confirmed the comments on Twitter, telling fans that the coat is actually a sky blue/lilac colour and not the sandy hue it appears in the official image.

Apparently, the lighting of the shot is to blame for the confusion, but hopefully some new photos will get out there soon to clear up the mistake and make sure fans can dress as their sci-fi hero with ease. And here’s what that might look like…

May I ask if this is roughly how it actually looks? pic.twitter.com/LPanTHS3tl — Trafford Anderson (@trafforda63) November 13, 2017

Spot on (from my memory). — Edward Russell (@edwardrussell) November 13, 2017

Now, if someone can just confirm to us that this means the Tardis is now secretly beige, we’ll have our whole ensemble ready for Christmas Day. Ball’s in your court, BBC.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas