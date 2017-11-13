Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke bowed out of Strictly with their signature move

Ruth and Anton won't be returning to the dance floor next week, but they did LITERALLY return to the dance floor at the end of their last dance

When we say Anton Du Beke and Ruth Langsford took their defeat lying down, we’re not being cruel. It’s just a statement of fact.

In a homage to the moment they spectacularly fell over after their Paso Doble, Anton Du Beke lay flat on the floor at the end of the couple’s “last dance” and Ruth threw herself down on top of him.

And the rest of the Class of Strictly 2017 took that as the perfect moment for another pile-on. Claudia Winkleman threw herself straight in and even Tess Daly (cautiously) followed.

The pile-up of celebrities got so tall that Debbie McGee actually had to do a little jump to throw herself on top. Could Anton breathe??

Luckily he was soon on his feet and there were hugs all around…

