Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke bowed out of Strictly with their signature move

Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke bowed out of Strictly with their signature move

Ruth and Anton won't be returning to the dance floor next week, but they did LITERALLY return to the dance floor at the end of their last dance

Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke on Strictly Come Dancing

When we say Anton Du Beke and Ruth Langsford took their defeat lying down, we’re not being cruel. It’s just a statement of fact.

Advertisement

In a homage to the moment they spectacularly fell over after their Paso Doble, Anton Du Beke lay flat on the floor at the end of the couple’s “last dance” and Ruth threw herself down on top of him.

And the rest of the Class of Strictly 2017 took that as the perfect moment for another pile-on. Claudia Winkleman threw herself straight in and even Tess Daly (cautiously) followed.

The pile-up of celebrities got so tall that Debbie McGee actually had to do a little jump to throw herself on top. Could Anton breathe??

Luckily he was soon on his feet and there were hugs all around…

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns at 6.45pm on Saturday 18th November on BBC1

Tags

Related news

Strictly Come Dancing 2017

The Strictly judges were unanimous about who should leave this week

Alexandra Burke Strictly (BBC, EH)

What happened on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night?

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke on Strictly Come Dancing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Strictly Come Dancing 2017

The Strictly judges were unanimous about who should leave this week

Alexandra Burke Strictly (BBC, EH)

What happened on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 20:00:01 on 29/10/2017 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX: 29/10/2017 - Episode: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX 6 RESULTS SHOW (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **RESULTS SHOW - STRICTLY EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 20:00 HRS ON SUNDAY 29TH OCTOBER 2017** The bottom two couples Karen Clifton, Simon Rider, Mollie King, AJ Pritchard - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Who’s out of Strictly Come Dancing 2017? The full list of eliminated celebrities and professional dancers

leaderboard

Strictly Come Dancing week eight: who is top of the leaderboard?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more