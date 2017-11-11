Accessibility Links

Who should leave Strictly Come Dancing after week 8?

It's almost time to head to Blackpool - but who do you think should miss out on a spot in the Tower Ballroom?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 05/09/2017 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Mollie King, Simon Rimmer, Chizzy Akudolu, Jonnie Peacock, Ruth Langsford, Joe McFadden, Debbie McGee, Brian Conley, Alexandra Burke, Rev Richard Coles, Charlotte Hawkins, Aston Merrygold, Gemma Atkinson, Susan Calman, Davood Ghadami - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

It’s almost that time again! Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool Week is one of the show’s most popular as every contestant really wants the chance to dance in the famous Tower Ballroom.

We’ve witnessed so many charming scenes in the glittering dance haven of the north west over the years, including some stunning performances and some very special group dances.

But of course only a select few can make the journey and, after Aston Merrygold’s shock elimination last weekend, it’s never been more difficult to predict who has what it takes to hotfoot their way to the home of ballroom.

Merrygold was RadioTimes.com readers’ third favourite to WIN the competition, and week after week you told us you weren’t expecting him to be booted out any time soon.

Now just couples remain in the competition and only eight of them can make it through – who do YOU think should leave the show after Week 8?

The choice is yours – so cast your vote and have your say.

Find out who’ll be leaving Strictly Come Dancing in week 8 in the BBC1 results show on Sunday November 12th at 7.20pm

