Doctor Who releases new Christmas special cast photos for Children in Need
Pudsey is on the Tardis!
The annual Children in Need campaign is always a big night for Doctor Who fans, with the live broadcast traditionally including a preview clip or sketch related to the upcoming Christmas special the next month.
Happily, this year will be no exception, with a clip from upcoming festive episode Twice Upon a Time set to air during the earlier part of the broadcast (7-10.00pm) on Friday 17th November – and now the series has released a collection of new character images to mark the event, featuring Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor, Pearl Mackie’s Bill Potts and David Bradley’s First Doctor larking around with Children in Need mascot Pudsey.
- Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor Who costume and Tardis have been revealed
- Did you spot all the Doctor Who references in Jodie Whittaker’s new costume?
- Did you notice all the changes to Jodie Whittaker’s Tardis?
- Multiple companions and the return of Captain Jack! What Doctor Who fans want from series 11
- Who’s who in Doctor Who series 11? Meet the new Tardis team
For many fans, we’re sure the week-long wait for new content will be un-BEAR-able.
Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas