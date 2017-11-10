Accessibility Links

Doctor Who releases new Christmas special cast photos for Children in Need

Pudsey is on the Tardis!

Peter Capaldi (BBC, HF)

The annual Children in Need campaign is always a big night for Doctor Who fans, with the live broadcast traditionally including a preview clip or sketch related to the upcoming Christmas special the next month.

Happily, this year will be no exception, with a clip from upcoming festive episode Twice Upon a Time set to air during the earlier part of the broadcast (7-10.00pm) on Friday 17th November – and now the series has released a collection of new character images to mark the event, featuring Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor, Pearl Mackie’s Bill Potts and David Bradley’s First Doctor larking around with Children in Need mascot Pudsey.

Peter Capaldi and Pudsey (BBC, HF)
Peter Capaldi and Pudsey (BBC, HF)
Pearl Mackie (BBC, HF)
Pearl Mackie (BBC, HF)
Pearl Mackie (BBC, HF)
Pearl Mackie (BBC, HF)
David Bradley, Pearl Mackie, Peter Capaldi and friend
David Bradley, Pearl Mackie, Peter Capaldi and friend

For many fans, we’re sure the week-long wait for new content will be un-BEAR-able.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas

