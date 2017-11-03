Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford to do Dancing on Ice

Accessibility Links

The meteorologist joins Love Island's Kem Cetinay, Candice Brown and Brooke Vincent

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Alex Beresford attends the Good Morning Britain Health Star Awards at the Rosewood Hotel on April 24, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images, BA)

Alex Beresford, meteorologist and sidekick to Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, has been confirmed as the latest celebrity to join the line up for Dancing On Ice 2018.

The news was announced live on today’s GMB, while the weatherman was out reporting at the Natural History Museum. He appeared from behind a crowd of skaters at the museum’s ice rink, and briefly chatted with co-host Ben Shephard. Check out the clip below.

“I’ve had three lessons – I literally started training on Tuesday,” he said. “I’m literally at the beginning of my journey”.

“[My son] Cruz is seven and I told him I was doing it when I found out and I said, ‘Look you’ve got to keep this as a big secret, you can’t tell anyone’ and he’s not told a single person, I’m so proud of him – but now he can go and shout about it in school.”

Shephard then joked: “If you skate as well as he can keep a secret you’ve got a chance!”

Beresford joins previously confirmed celebrities Brooke Vincent, Cheryl Baker, Kem Cetinay, Candice Brown, Max Evans, Jake Quickenden and Monty Panesar.  Check out the full confirmed line-up here.

 Dancing on Ice will return in 2018

