Arise, Sir Billy! Connolly receives his knighthood at Buckingham Palace

The comedian and actor was honoured for his services to entertainment and charity

Comedian and actor Billy Connolly has been left “kind of numb” after receiving his knighthood from Prince William.

Connolly –officially titled Sir William as of 31st October – was named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in June. He’s now had the opportunity to visit Buckingham Palace, where the Duke of Cambridge bestowed the knighthood in a special ceremony.

The Glasgow-born star, who is about to turn 75, said he was “stunned” by the tribute. He was honoured for services to entertainment and charity.

According to the BBC, after the investiture he said: “I’m kind of numb. It means a great deal to the people around me, and the fans,” adding: “I was at the football last week and I was amazed at the reception I got from the other supporters. It seems to mean a great deal to them, which is lovely.”

After kneeling to be knighted with a ceremonial sword, Connolly spent some time chatting with Prince William while music played in the background and the audience looked on.

Asked what they were talking about, the comedian later said: “Just, am I still funny? It was lovely – it was kind of personal.”

Billy Connolly and Pamela Stephenson

Connolly was joined by his wife, the actress and clinical psychologist Pamela Stephenson. The visit to London tied in with a trip to Downing Street to meet with Theresa May about Parkinson’s Disease.

The comedian announced in 2013 that he was being treated for the initial symptoms of Parkinson’s and had started forgetting lines during performances.

Eleanor Bley Griffiths

Writer, RadioTimes.com

