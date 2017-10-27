Steve or Jonathan? Who should Nancy end up with in Stranger Things?

Vote in our poll to determine the fan favourite

The love triangle is back in Stranger Things 2.

While Nancy and Steve were happily reunited at the end of season one, there was evident chemistry between her and Jonathan as the two faced the Upside Down together in pursuit of the missing Will and Barb.

The upcoming season sees Jonathan and Nancy, rather serendipitously, ending up spending even more time together this time around.

Who do you think is right for Nancy – is it charming jock Steve, or awkward loner Jonathan?

Stranger Things 2 is streaming on Netflix now.