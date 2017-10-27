Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Steve or Jonathan? Who should Nancy end up with in Stranger Things?

Steve or Jonathan? Who should Nancy end up with in Stranger Things?

Vote in our poll to determine the fan favourite

Stranger Things (Netflix, BA)

The love triangle is back in Stranger Things 2.

Advertisement

While Nancy and Steve were happily reunited at the end of season one, there was evident chemistry between her and Jonathan as the two faced the Upside Down together in pursuit of the missing Will and Barb.

The upcoming season sees Jonathan and Nancy, rather serendipitously, ending up spending even more time together this time around.

Who do you think is right for Nancy – is it charming jock Steve, or awkward loner Jonathan?

Advertisement

Stranger Things 2 is streaming on Netflix now.

Tags

Ben Allen

Writer/Researcher, On Demand

Latest news

Strictly judges 2017

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Sean Astin and Winona Ryder in Stranger Things (Netflix, HF)

Did you spot the amazing Goonies reference in Stranger Things 2?

Everything Stranger Things

Sean Astin and Winona Ryder in Stranger Things (Netflix, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Stranger Things opening titles

What’s the story behind the nostalgic 80s-style Stranger Things opening titles?

Stranger Things 2

Everything you need to know about Stranger Things season two

millie

Good Morning Britain pranks terrified Millie Bobby Brown during Stranger Things interview

Stranger Things behind the scenes (Netflix, JG)

Is Hawkins, Indiana a real town? Stranger Things filming locations revealed

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more