Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Meet the cast of Stranger Things 2

Meet the cast of Stranger Things 2

The kids aren't alright in the second season of Netflix's sci-fi hit – meet all the returning cast and new characters here

Stranger Things 2 cast (Netflix, JG)

Netflix releases Stranger Things 2 on Friday 27th October – just in time for a Halloween binge.

Advertisement

With Will returned from the Upside Down and the kids all reunited (minus Eleven, of course), surely everything’s going to be alright this time round?

Hmmm, maybe not.

With all the main cast from season one returning for another instalment, plus a few new faces, here’s a handy reminder of all the main characters in Stranger Things 2.

Click on the images below to find out more about each character and the actor who plays them.

For more exclusive content, download the Radio Times special Stranger Things digital edition now.

RT_43_001

Advertisement

Eleven – Millie Bobby Brown

stranger things eleven

Mike Wheeler – Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard in Stranger Things 2 (Netflix, HF)

Will Byers – Noah Schnapp

Will Stranger Things

Dustin Henderson – Gaten Matarazzo

Dustin Stranger Things

Lucas Sinclair – Caleb McLaughlin

Stranger Things Lucas

Chief Jim Hopper – David Harbour

Jim Hopper in Stranger Things (Netflix, JG)

Joyce Byers – Winona Ryder

Stranger Things Joyce

Jonathan Byers – Charlie Heaton

Stranger Things 2 Jonathan

Nancy Wheeler – Natalia Dyer

Nancy Wheeler Stranger Things

Steve Harrington – Joe Keery

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things Netflix, JG)

Tags

James Gill

On demand editor, RadioTimes.com

Latest news

Stranger Things 2

Everything you need to know about Stranger Things season two

Dora the Explorer (Getty, BA)

Michael Bay is producing a live action Dora the Explorer movie

Everything Stranger Things

Stranger Things 2 cast (Netflix, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Stranger Things 2 (Netflix, BA)

SPOILER-FREE REVIEW Stranger Things fans could not have asked for a more joyous return

Stranger Things 2

Everything you need to know about Stranger Things season two

894

Family Guy’s Seth MacFarlane to perform at BBC Proms

49954

Two and a Half Men to end after 12 series

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more