Nick Grimshaw quits the Radio 1 Breakfast Show

Nick Grimshaw is leaving the Radio 1 Breakfast Show after six years.

The radio host told listeners that he was “grateful” to live his dream for so long – but that this wasn’t a “forever job” and it was “time for a change”. He’ll hand over his microphone to Greg James, who will become the new host of the flagship BBC radio show in September.

Grimmy took over the Breakfast Show in 2012 from Chris Moyles and has become the show’s second longest serving presenter.

“I have decided that it’s time for a change,” he said on-air on the morning of Thursday 31st May. “It’s going to be time for a new show, and more importantly, it’s time for a new wake-up time. Preferably 11.30.”

Last year, Grimshaw’s show recorded the lowest listening figures for a BBC Radio 1 breakfast show since RAJAR records began in 1992 as overall youth radio figures continued their decline.

The radio personality, who has also served as an X Factor judge, will stay as part of the “Radio 1 family” but is saying goodbye to his alarm clock.

“It was always my dream to do the breakfast show and I’m very grateful that I got to live my dream every day for what will be nearly 6 years. But 6 years is a long time and this isn’t a forever job. I had the time of my life" We love you @grimmers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yNKfywOp4S — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) May 31, 2018

Greg James joined him in the studio, adding in a tweet: “I cannot wait to take over the most famous radio show in the world and it was so lovely to break the news on air with Grim that we are switching shows.

“He’s had an amazing six years and I can’t wait to get going in the autumn.”