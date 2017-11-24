Matt Smith went to Noel Gallagher’s 50th birthday party and it was “better than Glastonbury”
The former Oasis star clearly knows how to throw a good party
Chatting on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Doctor Who star Matt Smith revealed that Noel Gallagher’s 50th birthday party was “better than Glastonbury”.
The pair joined Evans on his Radio 2 show on Friday morning, along with Smith’s The Crown co-star Claire Foy, and described a very hedonistic-sounding three-day party in a stately home in Oxfordshire, which started on a Friday (“was it a Friday?”) and went on until Monday morning.
- Matt Smith begged BBC bosses to tell him who the next Doctor was… and they did!
- Matt Smith went incognito to a massive Doctor Who promo – and no-one recognised him
- Matt Smith welcomed Jodie Whittaker to Doctor Who with a hilarious voicemail message
There was a lot of knowing laughter as the friends remembered the events of the Narcos-themed weekend, before Evans simply said: “I think we can guess much of the rest.”
How wild was @NoelGallagher's 50th birthday party? Matt Smith says it was "better than Glastonbury!" pic.twitter.com/49QpBozYky
— BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) November 24, 2017
Other celebrity guests in attendance at the star-studded party in May were Madonna, Bono, Michael Fassbender and David Walliams.
And no, Liam wasn’t invited.
Re potatoes 50th he's not invited none of his family not even his own mother says a lot about the man and his part planner pair of wankers
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 18, 2017