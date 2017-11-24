Accessibility Links

Matt Smith went to Noel Gallagher’s 50th birthday party and it was “better than Glastonbury”

The former Oasis star clearly knows how to throw a good party

Matt Smith (Getty, EH)

Chatting on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Doctor Who star Matt Smith revealed that Noel Gallagher’s 50th birthday party was “better than Glastonbury”.

The pair joined Evans on his Radio 2 show on Friday morning, along with Smith’s The Crown co-star Claire Foy, and described a very hedonistic-sounding three-day party in a stately home in Oxfordshire, which started on a Friday (“was it a Friday?”) and went on until Monday morning.

There was a lot of knowing laughter as the friends remembered the events of the Narcos-themed weekend, before Evans simply said: “I think we can guess much of the rest.”

Other celebrity guests in attendance at the star-studded party in May were Madonna, Bono, Michael Fassbender and David Walliams.

Happy 50th Birthday Noel Galagher.

A post shared by David Walliams (@dwalliams) on

And no, Liam wasn’t invited.

