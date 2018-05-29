BBC3 reveals cast for new factual drama Killed by My Debt

The new one-off follows in the footsteps of Murdered By My Boyfriend and Murdered By My father to tell the harrowing true story of Jerome Rogers

BBC3 has revealed the cast of new drama Killed by My Debt, which tells the true story of a young man called Jerome Rogers who took his own life after spiralling debts and the stresses of the gig economy put him under incredible pressure.

Jerome is set to be played in the drama by newcomer Chance Perdomo, with Friday Night Dinner’s Juliet Cowan as his mother Tracey, YouTuber Tom Walker (aka Jonathan Pie) as his boss and Line of Duty’s Craig Parkinson as The Bailiff.

Described as depicting “the dangerous drawbacks of the gig economy and insecure jobs, the impact of traffic fines and the destructive power of debt,” the series will be released on BBC3 later this month and was written by Tahsin Guner, working closely with Joseph’s family.

The film is directed by Joseph Bullman, with some of the content drawn from testimonials, bodycam recordings and other evidence submitted to the inquest into Jerome’s death.

“This drama is an incredibly important British story and a devastating examination of the damage wrought on one family by low income, unstable jobs and debt,” said Damian Kavanagh, Controller of BBC3.

“It is an issue that affects many in the country, mainly young people, and I’m proud that BBC3 continues to bring thought-provoking, powerful storytelling to younger audiences.”

Executive producer Aysha Rafaele added, “BBC3 is unrivalled in its commitment to bringing the most urgent social issues to its young audience and with the support of Jerome’s family we are honoured to be able to help raise awareness of the devastating consequences of debt on young people’s lives.”

In addition to the hour-long drama, BBC3 will also release a short interview with Jerome’s real-life mum and sister, as well as Confessions Of A Bailiff, where a working bailiff talks about his profession’s own struggles in the gig economy.

Killed By My Debt will be released on BBC3 later this month