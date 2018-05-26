Tom Ellis couldn’t be happier in first-look pictures for Lucifer’s standalone episodes

But will it be the last time we see Morningstar on screen?

Tom Ellis’s Lucifer still hasn’t been picked up after being cancelled by Fox, but there is some good news for fans of the devil drama: the network is airing two bonus episodes later this month. And they’ve even released a few sneak peek photos of what’s in store.

We can see Lucifer’s bright (and very smiley) new look at a fairground…

…Alongside Dan (Kevin Alejandro), who later appears to be ‘enjoying’ a rollercoaster…

Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) is returning to screens…

But just why is she holding Lucifer back?

And why is Ella (Aimee Garcia) looking so terrified?

And what is Lucifer staring at here?

Whatever it is, it hasn’t stopped Morningstar from relaxing with a drink…

Called Boo Normal and Once Upon a Time, the episodes were supposed to air as part of the show’s fourth season – which never got commissioned – but don’t follow on from the events of the series three finale.

Boo Normal will see Lucifer and the police investigate the murder of a child psychiatrist, while Once Upon a Time, a story narrated by Neil Gaiman playing God, will be set in an alternative universe where the titular demon and Chloe never crossed paths.

Fox will air the two episodes back-to-back on Monday 28th May in America and they will be available to UK Amazon Prime customers on the Tuesday after.

Although there’s been no word yet on the future of Lucifer, show creator Joe Henderson recently posted a very intriguing photo with Tom Ellis captioned “Plotting devilish things”.

Has the #SaveLucifer #PickUpLucifer campaign succeeded? Hopefully all will be revealed in the devil’s own time.