Lord of the Rings star Billy Boyd joins Outlander season 4

Kiss Me First's Simona Brown and Tim Downie have also been added to the cast

Billy Boyd, AKA Pippin from the Lord of the Rings trilogy, has joined the cast of Outlander for the upcoming fourth season.

The actor is one of five new actors joining the cast for season four, including Kiss Me First’s Simona Brown and Tim Downie (Paddington, The King’s Speech).

Boyd will feature in the new season alongside Caitriona Balfe’s Claire and Sam Heughan’s Jamie as Gerald Forbes, a wealthy lawyer who works for Jocasta Cameron (Maria Doyle Kennedy).

They will also be joined by Brown, who will play Gayle, best friend and university roommate of Jamie and Claire’s daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and Caitlyn O’Ryan as Lizzie Wemyss, who goes on an adventure with Brianna.

Natalie Simpson has been added to the cast as Phaedre, Jocasta’s personal maid and seamstress at the River Run Household, while Downie will play Governor William Tyron, a former British officer who climbed up the political ladder thanks to his family connections.

Earlier this month, Outlander was renewed for season five and six, before the fourth season has even aired. Find out everything you need to know about season 4 of the time-travelling romance, which is currently filming in Scotland, here.

