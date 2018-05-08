Clay’s on the edge and Bryce is in the dock in 13 Reasons Why season 2’s first full trailer

Clay can't get Hannah Baker out of his head in the new Netflix video teasing season two – but what else is there to learn?

The first full trailer for 13 Reasons Why season two provides a crucial hint of where Netflix’s hit series is heading next.

While Hannah Baker’s (Katherine Langford) story ended in season one, her tragedy continues to have a keen impact on all the characters as her parents take Liberty High School to court.

Judging by the trailer below, Clay (Dylan Minnette) in particular appears traumatised by Hannah’s loss, as he is seen having hallucinations about Hannah and even picking up a firearm in the new footage.

Elsewhere, Bryce looks set to take the stand during the trial, but whether the truth of his sexual assault in season one will be revealed is less clear.

Polaroid photos – which are set to take the place of cassette tapes in the new episodes – also appear to point to a larger conspiracy of silence within the school, possibly including Bryce and other members of the school sports team including new character played by actor Brandon Butler.

The trailer also gives us a first look at Justin Foley (played by Brandon Flynn), who has been noticeably absent from much of the promotion for season two.

Watch the trailer for 13 Reasons Why season two below.

In preparation for season two, Netflix has been preparing new resources and discussion guides for the sensitive subjects explored in the teen series. The streaming service has also created a website, 13ReasonsWhy.info, for any viewers looking for help or advice about these issues.

Netflix’s official promo for the season hints that “someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed”. While Bryce appears the obvious candidate for this, it could be that other characters glimpsed in the trailer could be involved.

Season two picks up in the aftermath of Hannah's death and the start of our characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah's death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up 13 Reasons Why season 2 synopsis

13 Reasons Why season two will be released on Netflix on Friday 18th May 2018