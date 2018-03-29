Accessibility Links

All the Monty Python movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this April

Holy Grail, Life of Brian, Flying Circus AND their live reunion show The Meaning of Live will all be arriving on Netflix in April 2018

(Netflix, JG)

Netflix’s comedy archive is getting a huge boost in April 2018, when Monty Python will be available to stream for the first time.

A number of Monty Python movies and TV series are coming to Netflix in the UK, including Monty Python and the Holy Grail and Life of Brian.

Classic BBC1 series Flying Service will also be available to watch online, along with Monty Python’s 2014 reunion tour documentary The Meaning of Live.

The whole collection will be available in the UK from 15th April 2018, and is set to arrive in the US later this year.

Full list of Monty Python moves and TV shows on Netflix (released 15th April)

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Monty Python’s Life of Briain

Monty Python’s Flying Circus

Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus season 1

Monty Python’s Personal Best: season 1

Monty Python Conquers America

Monty Python’s Almost the Truth

The Meaning of Monty Python

Monty Python’s Best Bits (mostly): season 1

Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Eric Idle’s live show What About Dick? will also be available from 15th April.

