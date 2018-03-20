Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
Prepare to salivate over Netflix’s new Chef’s Table Pastry trailer

Prepare to salivate over Netflix’s new Chef’s Table Pastry trailer

Hungry...oh so hungry...

Screengrab https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9J7BBLpncI&t=26s, TL

Sitting next to a huge pile of biscuits? You better be.

Advertisement

The trailer for new Netflix food series, Chef’s Table Pastry will make you feel extremely hungry.

That’s because the mini-series, a spin-off to the Emmy-winning Chef’s Table follows four of the biggest pastry chefs on the planet, with each explaining the inspiration behind their most mouth-watering creations.

There’s Bali’s Will Goldfarb, a chef whose tasting menu restaurant devoted entirely to sweets. Then there’s three Michelin star chef Jordi Roca talking through the food that earned him the inaugural World’s Best Pastry Chef award. Plus, we see renowned Italian gelato and cannoli maker Corrado Assenza and Christina Tosi, the US cook behind the Milk Bar empire.

Basically, this show is going to bring a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘binge-watching’.

Advertisement

All four episodes of Chef’s Table: Pastry will land on Netflix worldwide on April 13

Tags

All about Chef's Table

Screengrab https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9J7BBLpncI&t=26s, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Screengrab https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9J7BBLpncI&t=26s, TL

Prepare to salivate over Netflix’s new Chef’s Table Pastry trailer

Lady And The Tramp (1955) © Disney Sky pics, TL

Disney set to make live-action Lady and the Tramp movie – but there’s a catch

Wild Wild Country

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more