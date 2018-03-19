Outlander boss confirms season five: “I have no doubt we are doing it”

Will Outlander be back for a fifth season? That’s the question that’s been on fans’ minds for months now and Executive Producer Ronald D Moore seems to finally have an answer for us.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly before Outlander’s For Your Consideration panel in Los Angeles over the weekend, Moore confirmed that the show will return for a fifth run.

“We are certainly going to do it. I have no doubt we are doing a season five,” Moore said, explaining that “usual negotiations and conversations” are delaying any official announcement from Starz.

Moore was joined on the panel by the show’s leading duo, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, as well as producers Maril Davis, Matt B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, and Production Designer Jon Gary Steele.

Not content with merely confirming that a fifth season is actually coming, Moore also hinted that the show might shake up the way in which its adapting Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling source material.

“Every year we approach it fresh,” he explained. “Should we keep it a book a season? We’ve done that up until now. But we’ve talked about splitting books, and we’ve talked about combining them. We want to be free in the writers’ room to pick and choose and do what feels most comfortable that year.”

If Moore and the team do decide to make some creative choices, Claire and Jamie’s adventures could become a lot more unpredictable.