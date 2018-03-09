Jessica Jones fans are REALLY missing David Tennant’s Kilgrave in season 2

The mind-controlling villain has a much smaller role in the second run - contains minor spoilers

Marvel and Netflix’s hit series Jessica Jones is back, and it’s fair to say that most of its viewers are enjoying Jessica’s new quest to find the truth about her superpowered origins.

However, there is someone missing from season two which has some people looking back fondly to the days of David Tennant’s sadistic villain Kilgrave, who was killed in the first series and has a much more limited role in the sequel (to say exactly what that role is would be a spoiler, but you can read about it here).

Anyway, it’s not giving too much away to say that Tennant doesn’t show up for the first handful of episodes, and fans just coming to the new series are definitely feeling his absence.

Warning, minor SPOILERS to follow

#JessicaJones is in need of some David Tennant 😍 *still waiting* pic.twitter.com/c2TvdpfOZY — 🎉 Devil Woman 💋 (@Wonder_Vixen) March 9, 2018

Anybody watched JJ series 2 already and knows what episodes DT is on? #JessicaJones #DavidTennant — Ann Carter (@AnnCarters) March 8, 2018

I didn’t actually need this reap. I just wanted to see David. #fulldisclosure #DavidTennant #jessicajones — Ann Carter (@AnnCarters) March 8, 2018

My bigest wish on this day is that they bring back #Kilgrave into #JessicaJones season 2. Make it work.#InternationalWomensDay — Katie Scarlett O'Hara (@ikica2107) March 8, 2018

Same issue with Jessica Jones season 2 as when I started watching season 1 GIVE ME KILGRAVE! 😈 — Oley (@OSJ_Actor) March 8, 2018

When you watch #JessicaJones for Kilgrave but he only starts to show up in episode 11. pic.twitter.com/PsQEU8nSaw — Nadhrah Ridzuan (@nadhrahrdzn) March 9, 2018

Yep, they’re, REALLY feeling it.

Two episodes into Jessica Jones season two and this shit's weak af without Kilgrave. — (Rev.) Dr. Moneydick (@JackTheRiot) March 9, 2018

I miss a full season of Kilgrave #JessicaJones — but this world is a lie (@danasbrookes) March 9, 2018

I like it but there’s no good villain. Kilgrave from season one has been my favorite out of all the shows. His presence is definitely missed — Extreme snack eater (@Word_Void) March 9, 2018

A deeper look into her psyche has been interesting as well. The villain is decent but of course not up to Kilgrave's standards but I think we all kind of figured that coming into it. — Daniel (@Cinemafanatic89) March 9, 2018

@JessicaJones is good so far but i miss seeing Kilgrave pic.twitter.com/JfddEENIRb — Nicky Salmon (@NickySalmon28) March 9, 2018

Not everybody’s missing him quite as much, of course, with many realising that the series had to move on from the mind-controlling baddie.

honestly enjoying this season probably more than s1, kilgrave had his time but i feel no emptiness in the show i actually like it better that we're going deep into the storylines of the side characters #jessicajones — ratthew (@joneswaIker) March 8, 2018

#JessicaJonesSeason2 if they cop out and kilgrave lived I'm gonna be annoyed for about as long as it takes for david tennants beautiful face to show up on my screen — Ste Jams (@quickstever) March 8, 2018

Me when Kilgrave makes his first appearance in season 2 pic.twitter.com/Dxfpu4S3Sx — Han🎐in Idol Hell (@jpgkraken) March 9, 2018

But for the most part, fans seem to be working their way through the episodes looking for the former Tenth Doctor with the zeal of Jessica herself (albeit, for slightly different reasons).

Sorry, I know it's bad form to tweet about how I Don't Like The New Thing, but JJs1 is one of my favorite seasons of television and there's something appropriately unnerving about how flat the whole thing feels to me without Kilgrave around, and I just wanted to register that. — Amburger With Cheese (@Warupeachi) March 9, 2018

as much as i hate to say it…… i miss kilgrave. i’m enjoying this season but nothing will top the first one — stephanie (@spectrosteph) March 9, 2018

I’m on episode 10 of the new season of #JessicaJones and holy shit it’s sooo good! It has its flaws but damn! But I miss Kilgrave! pic.twitter.com/q2hjdYbq2I — Nikko #BecauseImMexican (@DarthNikkuhl) March 9, 2018

Fingers crossed Netflix find some way to include him in season three, or there might be riots.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones season two is streaming on Netflix now