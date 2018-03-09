Accessibility Links

Jessica Jones fans are REALLY missing David Tennant’s Kilgrave in season 2

The mind-controlling villain has a much smaller role in the second run - contains minor spoilers

Marvel's Jessica Jones, David Tennant (Netflix, BA)

Marvel and Netflix’s hit series Jessica Jones is back, and it’s fair to say that most of its viewers are enjoying Jessica’s new quest to find the truth about her superpowered origins.

However, there is someone missing from season two which has some people looking back fondly to the days of David Tennant’s sadistic villain Kilgrave, who was killed in the first series and has a much more limited role in the sequel (to say exactly what that role is would be a spoiler, but you can read about it here).

Anyway, it’s not giving too much away to say that Tennant doesn’t show up for the first handful of episodes, and fans just coming to the new series are definitely feeling his absence.

Warning, minor SPOILERS to follow

Yep, they’re, REALLY feeling it.

Not everybody’s missing him quite as much, of course, with many realising that the series had to move on from the mind-controlling baddie.

But for the most part, fans seem to be working their way through the episodes looking for the former Tenth Doctor with the zeal of Jessica herself (albeit, for slightly different reasons).

Fingers crossed Netflix find some way to include him in season three, or there might be riots.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones season two is streaming on Netflix now

All about Marvel's Jessica Jones

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

