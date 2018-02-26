Accessibility Links

Amazon gives Lore season two the (eerie) green light

The series of supernatural folk tales is going back into production this April

Amazon Prime Video, Youtube screengrab https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPnuT2TLvLQ, TL

Anthology horror show Lore will receive a second season, Amazon Prime Video has confirmed.

The docudrama series – based on Aaron Mahnke’s podcast – has also named Sean Crouch (from The Exorcist TV series) as its new showrunner. He’ll be replacing The X-Files’ Glen Morgan.

Amazon has said the new series will tackle yet more tales from the podcast while also exploring original stories. Despite the change in showrunner, the show will still feature a mix of narration, archive footage and animation.

“Customers loved the first season of Lore for its unique blend of narrative and documentary storytelling, and we’re excited to give them another season of this suspenseful hybrid series,” said Heather Schuster, Amazon’s head of unscripted productions. “Sean brings great experience in the supernatural genre, and we’re excited for him to help us tell even more frightening and visually captivating stories.”

A release date for Lore season two is still to be confirmed, but Amazon said that production on would begin in April this year.

All about Lore

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

