YouTube suspends ads on Logan Paul’s channels following latest controversial video

The video site has labelled his channel "not only unsuitable for advertisers, but also potentially damaging to the broader creator community"

Logan Paul (Getty, EH)

Controversial YouTube star Logan Paul has been dealt a blow after YouTube has suspended all advertising on his videos.

Paul initially made headlines on New Year’s Eve 2017 when he posted a video of his trip to Japan that featured footage of a suicide victim. He later deleted the video and apologised amid widespread criticism on social media.

The 22-year-old, however, recently caused further controversy when he released a video which showed him tasering a dead rat, leading PETA to condemn him on Twitter.

YouTube announced in a statement on Friday that it would temporarily be suspending adverts on Logan’s YouTube channels, meaning he will no longer be able to monetise his account, which currently has over 16.5 million followers.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to temporarily suspend ads on Logan Paul’s YouTube channels,” the video streaming site said.

“This is not a decision we made lightly; however, we believe he has exhibited a pattern of behaviour in his videos that makes his channel not only unsuitable for advertisers, but also potentially damaging to the broader creator community.”

