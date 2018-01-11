Peaky Blinders creator to make new sci-fi series with Apple

New TV series See created by Steven Knight is the fourth scripted series ordered by Apple since the company began commissioning original TV shows

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is to make a brand new drama for Apple.

The new show, See, is described as an “epic, world-building drama set in the future” by Deadline, who first reported that the writer was teaming up with the tech giant for his new TV project.

The show will be directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2) and is “likely” to compromise of eight episodes.

Continuing its push for original TV content, See will be Apple’s fourth scripted series commissioned.

Apple have already brought us Planet of the Apps – a Dragons’ Den-esque show starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba and will.i.am searching for app ideas – and have also announced a new drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston set behind the scenes at a morning television show.

Apple is attempting to take on giants of streaming such as Netflix and Amazon Prime by reportedly budgeting $1 billion to spend on TV in 2018.