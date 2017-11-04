Netflix will ‘evaluate’ future of House of Cards after confirming Kevin Spacey will not be involved in future projects

The streaming service will not continue production on House of Cards season six with the actor, and has also cancelled the release of an upcoming film starring and produced by Spacey

Netflix has confirmed that it will not continue production on House of Cards with Kevin Spacey, and has also announced that it has decided not to release a film starring and produced by the actor following accusations of sexual harassment.

Eight people who are currently or have formerly worked on Netflix’s House of Cards came forward to accuse Spacey of inappropriate sexual behaviour after Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp first claimed that the Oscar-winning actor had made a sexual advance toward him when he was 14 years old.

Netflix has now confirmed in a statement that it has severed ties with Spacey, and is ‘evaluating’ the future of House of Cards.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC [production company Media Rights Capital] during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show.”

The streaming service has already confirmed that the upcoming season six of House of Cards will be the last. Production was halted following the recent allegations surrounding the show’s lead.

In addition, Netflix has also stated that it will not now be releasing a biopic of the writer Gore Vidal, starring and produced by Spacey.

“We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in postproduction, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey,” the statement said.