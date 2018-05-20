Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
Film
The must-see movies of summer 2018

The must-see movies of summer 2018

From Incredibles 2 to Ant-Man and the Wasp, this summer's cinema is going to be super

Summer Movies 2018

Summer is always an exciting time for movie fans, with blockbusters popping up in cinemas almost faster than you can watch them.

Advertisement

We know that this constant stream of films you just “have to see” can be overwhelming so we’ve trawled through all the new releases from June, July and August to seek out the must-see movies for you!

This is definitely the summer of the blockbuster sequel as long-awaited films such as Incredibles 2 (I mean, it’s been fourteen years!) will finally grace our screens.

We’re even getting sequels we didn’t even know we wanted, like the musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. And, of course, the big franchises are serving up the biggest films of the summer, like Solo: A Star Wars Story, Jurassic World sequel Fallen Kingdom and Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Advertisement

Don’t just take our word for it, though – check out what’s coming and find out when you can watch it…

Tags

All about The Incredibles 2

Summer Movies 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR..L to R: Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Drax (Dave Bautista), Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff)..Photo: Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2018

Avengers 4 will bid a “fond farewell to characters we’ve come to know”, says Marvel producer

Avengers: Infinity War's poster (Marvel, HF)

Another Marvel franchise is in the works – but don’t rule out more Avengers movies after Infinity War part 2

(YouTube)

Here is the final trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – now with added Cher

Björn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad, Benny Andersson(v.l.n.re., Musikgruppe: "ABBA"), Live-Auftritt, Deutschland, Europa, Gitarre, Bühne, Mikrofon, Klavier, Musikinstrument, Sänger, Sängerin, Promi, 100336, RW, SC; P.-Nr.: 102/2011, 13.03.1977; Foto: P.Bischoff/ ; Jegliche Foto-Nutzung (Veröffentlichung - Print + Online - , Ausstrahlung, Layout etc.) nur gegen Honorar (lt. MFM-Empfehlungen) gemäß unseren AGB's !; (Photo by Peter Bischoff/Getty Images)

HERE THEY GO AGAIN! Abba to debut first new song in 35 years in new BBC special

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more