The must-see movies of summer 2018

From Incredibles 2 to Ant-Man and the Wasp, this summer's cinema is going to be super

Summer is always an exciting time for movie fans, with blockbusters popping up in cinemas almost faster than you can watch them.

We know that this constant stream of films you just “have to see” can be overwhelming so we’ve trawled through all the new releases from June, July and August to seek out the must-see movies for you!

This is definitely the summer of the blockbuster sequel as long-awaited films such as Incredibles 2 (I mean, it’s been fourteen years!) will finally grace our screens.

We’re even getting sequels we didn’t even know we wanted, like the musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. And, of course, the big franchises are serving up the biggest films of the summer, like Solo: A Star Wars Story, Jurassic World sequel Fallen Kingdom and Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Don’t just take our word for it, though – check out what’s coming and find out when you can watch it…