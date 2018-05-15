Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
Film
Harrison Ford gatecrashed Alden Ehrenreich’s Star Wars interview

Harrison Ford gatecrashed Alden Ehrenreich’s Star Wars interview

Now that’s what we call a Solo duo

Harrison Ford and Alden Ehrenreich (Getty, LucasFilm, HF)

When news first broke that LucasFilm were making a film about the younger Han Solo, many fans weren’t happy. Who could possibly replace Harrison Ford in the role that made him a star, just a few short years after he reprised it? And who could live up to the legacy of the man who made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs?

Advertisement

In Alden Ehrenreich, though, LucasFilm may have found their man – at least according to Ford himself, who met with the younger actor to give him some tips on the part before shooting and and has now surprised his successor with a drop-by during one of Ehrenreich’s Solo interviews for Entertainment Tonight.

“Get out of my chair – get out of my life!” Ford deadpanned to a delighted Ehrenreich, before the pair hugged it out under eye of Solo director Ron Howard.

“I was just in the neighbourhood,” Ford explained. “I know they’re having an old-timers’ convention downstairs, and I came to check out this reverse mortgage…”

As the video concludes, both men are still unsure who should be sitting in the interview chair – and our hopes for an Old/Young Han flashback movie just doubled.

Advertisement

Solo: A Star Wars Story is released in UK cinemas on the 25th May

Tags

All about Solo: a Star Wars Story

Harrison Ford and Alden Ehrenreich (Getty, LucasFilm, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Thandie Newton is Val in SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY (Lucasfilm, HF)

Thandie Newton reveals more about her Star Wars character: “I’m the first woman of colour to have prominent role in Star Wars legacy”

Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca in Solo: A Star Wars story (Lucasfilm, HF)

Han Solo star Alden Ehrenreich reveals he’s signed up for three Star Wars films

Alden Ehrenreich is Han Solo and Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca in SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY (Disney, HF)

Solo: A Star Wars Story first reviews and reactions: is the Han Solo spin-off a success?

Alden Ehrenreich is Han Solo and Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca in SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY (Disney, HF)

Chewy and Beckett play Holochess aboard the Millennium Falcon in new clip from Solo: A Star Wars Story

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more