Harrison Ford gatecrashed Alden Ehrenreich’s Star Wars interview

When news first broke that LucasFilm were making a film about the younger Han Solo, many fans weren’t happy. Who could possibly replace Harrison Ford in the role that made him a star, just a few short years after he reprised it? And who could live up to the legacy of the man who made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs?

In Alden Ehrenreich, though, LucasFilm may have found their man – at least according to Ford himself, who met with the younger actor to give him some tips on the part before shooting and and has now surprised his successor with a drop-by during one of Ehrenreich’s Solo interviews for Entertainment Tonight.

Watch Harrison Ford surprise Alden Ehrenreich during his interview with @ETNow at the Solo: A Star Wars Story junket. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/Dn5QxCsuwk — Star Wars (@starwars) May 13, 2018

“Get out of my chair – get out of my life!” Ford deadpanned to a delighted Ehrenreich, before the pair hugged it out under eye of Solo director Ron Howard.

“I was just in the neighbourhood,” Ford explained. “I know they’re having an old-timers’ convention downstairs, and I came to check out this reverse mortgage…”

As the video concludes, both men are still unsure who should be sitting in the interview chair – and our hopes for an Old/Young Han flashback movie just doubled.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is released in UK cinemas on the 25th May