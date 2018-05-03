Did you spot David Tennant’s final Doctor Who line in Avengers: Infinity War?

Whovians have been feeling some strong emotions after hearing the Tenth Doctor's iconic line in the latest Marvel movie

***WARNING: CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR***

The Doctor and the Avengers have a few things in common – most notably their superhuman abilities and ardent fans. But it’s those very fans who have spotted a hidden connection between the two franchises after seeing Marvel’s latest release Avengers: Infinity War.

Before we go into any more detail, here’s a big old picture of some sharply dressed Avengers to give you the opportunity to click out of this article before we spoil one of Infinity War’s biggest twists – read on below for more…

Still with us? Right.

You probably walked out of your Infinity War screening reeling from Thanos’ mass slaying of a bunch of our favourite lycra-clad supers. Among them was Tom Holland’s Spider-Man whose departure was especially moving.

Co-director Joe Russo has since revealed that Holland improvised part of the scene which saw his character collapse into Tony Stark’s arms, saying, “I don’t want to go,” before disintegrating.

It’s not clear if Holland came up with the line itself but for Doctor Who fans it carries added meaning. Cast your mind back to New Year’s Day 2010 when David Tennant’s Doctor regenerated into Matt Smith’s Eleven. In a heartbreaking scene that’s since gone down in Doctor Who folklore, Tennant utters the very same words: “I don’t want to go”.

It’s a connection that’s caught the attention of Doctor Who fans…

Avengers Infinity War SPOILER****

Ive been sitting and thinking about the movie since Saturday night and I realized why Peters final words hit me so hard, it's literally what David Tennant said right before he regenerated in Doctor Who! They both gave so much emotion! pic.twitter.com/Q6qJpsO7iy — Sydney (@SolarSydney) April 30, 2018

I don't like either Avengers nor Marvel in general but Doctor Who feels 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8BuIphG0pN — The Red Akari (@VeryAkari) May 1, 2018

This is my favorite spoiler-free-cuz-no-context meme pic.twitter.com/bO5XjkZA6L — CosParty (@CosPartyTO) April 29, 2018

Not to spoil anything but there's a certain Avenger who says certain words that a certain Doctor also said in 'Doctor Who' and I just can't stop thinking about the pain I've had to deal with because of those two favorite characters and those same damn words. — Rosie Lane Darko (@RosieDarko) May 1, 2018

RT if you’re a Doctor Who fan that was triggered by Avengers Infinity War. pic.twitter.com/5y7nnwSX9y — Jo Anna Van Thuyne 🖤💖 (@JoPincushion) May 1, 2018

The "I don't want to go" scene in #Avengers #InfinityWar really reminded me of 10th Doctors regeneration/David Tennant's departure from Doctor Who. 8 years apart but same feels. pic.twitter.com/O8tXndwttx — Fortzon (@fortzon) April 27, 2018

For Tennant, the line marked the end of his tenure in the Tardis – although he did re-emerge for the 50th anniversary special, The Day of the Doctor, in 2013.

As for Holland’s Spider-Man, it seem unlikely that he’s gone for good. His demise played out alongside a bunch of his superhero pals, including the likes of Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky.

But it seems daft for Marvel to do away with 50% of their superhero stable, especially with sequel plans confirmed for Spider-Man and Black Panther.