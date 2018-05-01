Accessibility Links

“It’s gonna be May”: *NSYNC reunite for Hollywood Walk of Fame star on 30th April

Justin Timberlake and the gang had the perfect day for their star ceremony in Los Angeles

NSYNC honoured with Star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Boy band *NSYNC managed to score the perfect day to receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick reunited for the ceremony on 30th April – which means “it’s gonna be May”.

All five members turned up at 7080 Hollywood Blvd for a rare joint appearance. And they were quick to spot the coincidence of the song they released almost two decades ago, It’s Gonna Be Me. In the years since, the title lyric has been heard over and over again as “it’s gonna be May” thanks to some weird pronunciation and an ever-growing meme.

On the last day of April, Fatone was the one to make the reference: “It’s gonna be May!”

Long-time Timberlake fan Ellen DeGeneres was on hand to present *NSYNC with the honour.

“You got a star on the Walk of Fame! All without a vowel. Congratulations!” she wrote on Twitter.

After a string of hits, the band went on temporary hiatus in 2002 which soon became a permanent split. Since then they have reunited for only a handful of one-off performances.

Alas there was no singing from the boys at the star ceremony – but Timberlake did end on a hopeful note, telling the crowd: “I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

