Kevin Bacon confirms the Tremors TV reboot will not be happening

"Sad to report that my dream of revisiting the world of Perfection will not become a reality," the actor has said

Kevin Bacon has revealed that the Tremors TV spin-off won’t be worming its way into the schedules any time soon.

Advertisement

There was huge excitement when Bacon announced he’d be digging out his cowboy hat to play monster hunter Valentine McKee, rebooting the 1990 cult movie about a small town terrorised by mysterious underground creatures. The Syfy channel commissioned a pilot episode and filming began.

But the actor has now announced that his “dream” of bringing back Tremors will not come true.

“Sad to report that my dream of revisiting the world of Perfection will not become a reality,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of broken Tremors memorabilia in a second-hand shop.

“Although we made a fantastic pilot (IMHO) the network has decided not to move forward. Thanks to our killer cast and everyone behind the scenes who worked so hard. And always keep one eye out for GRABOIDS!”

It’s a real disappointment for fans, and for Bacon, who told RadioTimes.com last year that he was super excited to revisit the role.

Advertisement

“It is the one part that I’ve done that I really want to play again,” he said. “What happens to this guy 25 years later? That’s what we’re going to explore. I think it’s going to be good.”