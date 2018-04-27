Jude Law and Carrie Coon to star in new psychological thriller The Nest

The film follows a family that begins to fall apart after a disastrous move to an English manor house

Jude Law and Carrie Coon are set to play husband and wife in a new psychological thriller called The Nest.

The film, directed by Sean Durkin who helmed the acclaimed drama Martha Marcy May Marlene, follows Rory (Law) as a businessman who brings his American wife (Coon) and children home to 80s Britain to pursue new business ventures.

The family’s unaffordable life in an English manor threatens to destroy them, and the “eerie isolation” of the house divides them even further – leaving the clan unsure if their relationships will survive the life-changing move.

Law, meanwhile, can next be seen in Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York and as a young Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald.

Coon, off the back of her acclaimed performances in Fargo and The Leftovers, will next appear in Avengers: Infinity War and Steve McQueen’s Widows.

The Nest begins shooting in September in Canada and Britain.