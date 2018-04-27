Accessibility Links

The Avengers singing a Brady Bunch parody will brighten your day

"It's the story of a handsome Star Lord..."

Not everyone heading off to see Avengers: Infinity War is old enough to remember impossibly sunny, wonderfully cheesy, 60s/70s US sitcom The Brady Bunch – but it won’t stop them enjoying this parody of the opening credits starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans (yep, all the Chrises), Chadwick Boseman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson and Anthony Mackie.

The Marvel Bunch were guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and got together to sing their version of the theme tune. Altogether now: “It’s the story of a handsome Star Lord…”

And for those of you who don’t know it, or just need a refresher, here’s the original for comparison…

