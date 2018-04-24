Accessibility Links

“My legs are still shaking”: the first reactions to “breathtaking” Avengers: Infinity War are in

Fans who were among the first to see the film at its premiere have given the Avengers movie a glowing round-up

Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR..L to R: Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Drax (Dave Bautista), Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff)..Photo: Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2018

The first reactions to Avengers: Infinity War are in. And it looks like we can all breathe a sigh of relief.

As one of the most anticipated superhero films for yonks, it’s safe to say that expectations for the Marvel movie are sky-high.

Following the movie’s premiere, some of the attendees have been tweeting their (spoiler-free!) thoughts about the epic, with actor and director Kevin Smith amongst the first to reveal he was “overwhelmed” and that his legs were “still shaking”:

Other fans and reviewers praised the film’s ending, its humour and its darkness – while one said that they had never been to a screening where the audience had such a reaction at the film’s conclusion:

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo had previously followed up their earlier plea to fans not to spoil the movie with another personal message ahead of the premiere. They told fans that if they wanted to avoid spoilers, their best bet was to avoid all of social media and all of the internet. Which, let’s face it, is basically impossible.

Their message to fans was complete with the hashtag #ThanosDemandsYourSilence.

Concerns over spoilers and plot leaks for Infinity War have been taken to the extremes, with the cast reportedly given fake scripts so that no single person knows the full story. There have been no traditional pre-release screenings, and stars including Benedict Cumberbatch have avoided giving any hint as to the fate of their characters.

Avengers: Infinity War is released in UK cinemas on the 26th April

