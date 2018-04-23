Avengers: Infinity War stars play Family Fortunes – but Benedict Cumberbatch doesn’t understand the rules

Remember Family Fortunes, the game show where two families guessed how 100 people answered simple survey questions? Benedict Cumberbatch doesn’t.

We know this because the Doctor Strange actor was downright perplexed as he played the game with his Avengers: Infinity War co-stars (well, he played the US version, Family Feud, but it’s the same difference).

Avengers: Infinity War – Live on Facebook We asked. You answered. The game starts now. Watch the cast of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" LIVE on Facebook. Posted by Doctor Strange on Sunday, April 22, 2018

The game began with Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana stepping into the centre of the studio, where they were asked by directors/presenters the Russo Brothers which Infinity War character would put on the best concert. Saldana buzzed in with her answer “Star-Lord”, which was the highest ranking answer on the board.

That meant that Saldana’s team (consisting of Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Winter soldier Sebastian Stan and Guardians of the Galaxy’s Pom Klementieff) had the opportunity to complete the board.

All Cumberbatch had to do was guess which other character could throw a decent gig. His answer? Star-Lord. The name that had already been given. There was a moment of awkward silence before Cumberbatch realised and blurted out: “Oh, I see!”

And as the other stars started laughing, Cumberbatch shouted “I’m English!” before adding defiantly “I do crosswords!”

Hilarious, of course. But it does forget that a version of this game was broadcast on primetime TV the UK too. Les Dennis will never be able to look you in the eye again, Benedict.

Avengers: Infinity War is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 26th April