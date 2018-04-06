What’s on at cinemas this weekend?

A Quiet Place, Ghost Stories, Love Simon and more – all reviewed and rated by the Radio Times team

It’s a great week of cinema for fans of horror, the LGBT community and anyone keen to catch some modern classics in the making.

Advertisement

John Krasinski directs and stars alongside his wife Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place, a novel sci-fi horror with an intriguing premise: “If they hear you, they hunt you.” Ghost Stories revives the British horror tradition – via Derren Brown and The League of Gentlemen – and Love, Simon is the first mainstream teen drama to focus on the growing pains of a gay lead.

If that wasn’t enough, Death Wish finds Bruce Willis turning vigilante, 120 Beats per Minute paints an inspiring portrait of Aids activists in the 90s, Wonderstruck weaves a magical tale across two different eras of history, teenage girls make a deadly pact in Thoroughbreds and there’s a whole lot of money for the taking in The Hurricane Heist.

A QUIET PLACE ★★★★★

Part heartfelt Spielberg family drama, part quirky Carpenter-esque creature feature, together a nail-biting thrill-ride, writer/star/director John Krasinski’s sensational shocker is an instant sci-fi horror classic… READ FULL REVIEW

GHOST STORIES ★★★★

The portmanteau movie was once a staple of the horror genre, a series of self-contained stories under one roof, but with a linking theme that would reveal itself during the last few minutes of the overall running time… READ FULL REVIEW

LOVE, SIMON ★★★★

The travails of teenage romance get even more complicated when you’re hiding your true sexuality, as 17-year-old Simon finds out in the first mainstream Hollywood teen movie to feature a gay central character… READ FULL REVIEW

Also released this weekend:

DEATH WISH ★★★

Bruce Willis takes matters into his own hands in Eli Roth’s remake of the notorious 1970s thriller that adds a social media twist to the utra-violent vigilante story. READ FULL REVIEW

120 BEATS PER MINUTE ★★★★★

This compelling story of Aids activists in the early 90s was celebrated at Cannes for its depiction of the tragedy and triumphs of the movement and those involved. READ FULL REVIEW

WONDERSTRUCK ★★★★

A girl from the 1920s and a boy from the 70s, both deaf, are united across time in their search for an absent parent in Todd Haynes’s ambitious new drama. READ FULL REVIEW

THOROUGHBREDS ★★★★

Olivia Cooke and Anya Taylor-Joy star in a double-trouble teen murder movie, which also features Anton Yelchin in his last ever role. READ FULL REVIEW

THE HURRICANE HEIST ★★

Toby Kebbell and Maggie Grace are swept up in a bonkers action thriller that throws crime and disaster movies together in a storm of special effects. READ FULL REVIEW

Advertisement

Check the listings in your local Odeon, Vue, Cineworld, Picture House, Curzon and Everyman cinemas for details of showings for all this week’s releases.