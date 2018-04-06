Anne Hathaway targets fat shamers ahead of weight gain for movie role

The actress has a message for would-be haters online: “It’s not me, it’s you”

Anne Hathaway has shared an Instagram post pre-empting abuse that she expects to receive from fat shamers as she gains weight for a film role.

Thursday’s post shows a time lapse video of the actress doing an intense muscle-building work-out.

“I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well,” she wrote. “To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you. Peace xx”

The Interstellar star added: “PS- I wanted to set this to Queen’s “Fat Bottomed Girls” but copyright said no. Continued peace xx”

Hathaway doesn’t reveal which movie she is gaining weight for, although she is set to appear in a new movie based on Barbie, the sci-thriller O2, Live Fast Die Hot – a drama about a New Yorker who changes dramatically when she becomes a mother – and The Lifeboat, a film about a young woman on trial for murder.

The actress has previously detailed her “nuts” diet of dried oatmeal paste which saw her lose 25 pounds in order to play Fantine in 2012’s Les Misérables – a role which won her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.