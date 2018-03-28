Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Star Wars gag reel shows Carrie Fisher slapping Oscar Isaac 40 times

Star Wars gag reel shows Carrie Fisher slapping Oscar Isaac 40 times

She doesn't hold back

Star Wars: The Last Jedi..Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac)..Photo: Jonathan Olley..©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Disney, Sky pics, TL

We love Oscar Isaac, sure. But we can’t say we didn’t enjoy watching a video of Carrie Fisher slap him across the face over 40 times during a gag reel of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Advertisement

The behind-the-scenes footage released by Entertainment Tonight shows the late actress in character as Leia Organa repeatedly hitting Isaac’s face after his character, Poe Dameron, ignored orders to abandon a mission. It’s a small moment, but one that writer-director Rian Johnson evidently felt like he had to get right – or at least use as a horrible prank on Isaac.

Johnson has since taken to Twitter to reveal that the scene was filmed during Isaac’s first day on the set of The Last Jedi:

Advertisement

The new footage – released for the film’s Blu-ray release –  also features BB-8 (who’s given birth to a small version of himself), Benicio Del Toro (DJ) spectacularly messing up a catch, Daisy Ridley’s Rey breaking into laughter during a dramatic scene in Snoke’s throne room and Mark Hamill generally messing around on set. Because what else would he do?

Tags

All about Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Last Jedi..Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac)..Photo: Jonathan Olley..©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Disney, Sky pics, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

M'Baku (Winston Duke) in Black Panther (Marvel, HF)

Black Panther just became the most tweeted-about movie of all time

Star Wars: The Last Jedi..Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill)..Photo: John Wilson..©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Sky pics, TL

Mark Hamill returns to Star Wars in new animated series

Mark Hamill in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm, Disney, HF)

Mark Hamill wants to play a “frightening” Luke Skywalker in Star Wars Episode IX

Rian Johnson, Daisy Ridley, Ram Bergman and Mark Hamill at the Empire Awards 2018 (Getty, EH)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi wins big at Empire Awards 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more