Star Wars gag reel shows Carrie Fisher slapping Oscar Isaac 40 times

We love Oscar Isaac, sure. But we can’t say we didn’t enjoy watching a video of Carrie Fisher slap him across the face over 40 times during a gag reel of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The behind-the-scenes footage released by Entertainment Tonight shows the late actress in character as Leia Organa repeatedly hitting Isaac’s face after his character, Poe Dameron, ignored orders to abandon a mission. It’s a small moment, but one that writer-director Rian Johnson evidently felt like he had to get right – or at least use as a horrible prank on Isaac.

Johnson has since taken to Twitter to reveal that the scene was filmed during Isaac’s first day on the set of The Last Jedi:

It was Oscar’s first day. Somehow he still speaks to me. https://t.co/TlKkmKs8Fp — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 27, 2018

The new footage – released for the film’s Blu-ray release – also features BB-8 (who’s given birth to a small version of himself), Benicio Del Toro (DJ) spectacularly messing up a catch, Daisy Ridley’s Rey breaking into laughter during a dramatic scene in Snoke’s throne room and Mark Hamill generally messing around on set. Because what else would he do?