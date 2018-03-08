Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
La La Land and The Greatest Showman songwriters sign up for Disney’s live-action Aladdin

La La Land and The Greatest Showman songwriters sign up for Disney’s live-action Aladdin

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul said they were "thrilled to be a part of the Disney family"

Songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Two songwriters who worked on La La Land and The Greatest Showman have signed up for Disney’s live-action Aladdin movie.

Advertisement

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul penned music for the big-hitting films and have now written lyrics for two songs in the upcoming remake of the 1992 animated Disney movie.

Speaking to Variety at the Oscars, the duo said that they were “thrilled” that they were able to work with Alan Mencken – the legendary composer behind much of the music in the original Aladdin, as well as other Disney classics including The Little Mermaid, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Pocahontas.

They said they “freaked out” about working with Mencken and that they were “thrilled to be a part of the Disney family”.

Last year, Will Smith shared the first cast photo from the set of Aladdin.

Smith will play the Genie with Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.

Advertisement

Aladdin will be released in 2019

Tags

All about La La Land

Songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2018-03-07 at 09.38.16

Winnie the Pooh is back in the first trailer for Disney’s Christopher Robin and people are freaking out

Avengers Infinity War

Disney outlines future of Marvel Cinematic Universe with list of upcoming movies

Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway

How to win Orlando tickets on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

(Getty, TL)

Disney casts Chinese lead in live-action Mulan remake

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more