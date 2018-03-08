La La Land and The Greatest Showman songwriters sign up for Disney’s live-action Aladdin

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul said they were "thrilled to be a part of the Disney family"

Two songwriters who worked on La La Land and The Greatest Showman have signed up for Disney’s live-action Aladdin movie.

Advertisement

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul penned music for the big-hitting films and have now written lyrics for two songs in the upcoming remake of the 1992 animated Disney movie.

Speaking to Variety at the Oscars, the duo said that they were “thrilled” that they were able to work with Alan Mencken – the legendary composer behind much of the music in the original Aladdin, as well as other Disney classics including The Little Mermaid, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Pocahontas.

"The Greatest Showman" songwriters Benj Pasek & Justin Paul are working on new music for Disney's #Aladdin (Watch) pic.twitter.com/ChjfFssMi6 — Variety (@Variety) March 5, 2018

They said they “freaked out” about working with Mencken and that they were “thrilled to be a part of the Disney family”.

Last year, Will Smith shared the first cast photo from the set of Aladdin.

Smith will play the Genie with Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.

Advertisement

Aladdin will be released in 2019