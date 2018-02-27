Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Nokia is bringing back the classic phone from the Matrix

Nokia is bringing back the classic phone from the Matrix

Let's party like it's 1999...

Nokia 8110 4G smartphone

Calling all fans of 90s nostalgia and Keanu Reeves – Nokia is bringing back that iconic mobile phone from The Matrix.

Advertisement

No, really.

The Nokia 8110 featured in a key opening scene in the 1999 sci-fi classic and although it’s had a revamp, featuring a colour screen, camera and 4G – all things that seemed like sci-fi at the end of the last millennium – it still comes with the classic curved body, slider opening mechanism and Snake (phew!)

Neo opted for a black phone, but the model will also be released in a rather fetching and not-at-all-garish banana yellow. Tasty.

Even better news is that it will only cost £69.50 when it’s released in May. Although so far there’s no news on whether One2One and Orange mobile top-ups will be making a comeback to WHSmith.

Advertisement

Maybe this will prove to be the start of a revival for floor-length leather jackets, too?

Tags

All about The Matrix

Nokia 8110 4G smartphone
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Owen Wilson

Crowds gather to repeat Owen Wilson’s iconic “wow” together

David Tennant Jodie Whittaker

David Tennant on the new Doctor Who: “I’m hoping the public will get to see sides of Jodie that she’s often kept hidden”

Gemma Chan

Humans star Gemma Chan joins Captain Marvel

Birdman

Did you spot how this ‘extra’ in Birdman subtly helped Michael Keaton fly?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more