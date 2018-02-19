Call Me By Your Name screenwriter reveals doubts about planned sequel

“It's not possible to make Timothée Chalamet look likes he's 40” says Bafta winning screenwriter James Ivory as he reacts to director Luca Guadagnino's hopes for a sequel

Last month, the director of Call Me By Your Name revealed his hopes for a series of sequels to the Oscar-nominated movie.

Luca Guadagnino told The Hollywood Reporter that he is keen to tackle HIV and AIDS in what he hopes will be a decades-long series of films.

Call Me By Your Name is set in Italy in 1983 and centres on a love affair between teenager Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer), an American academic who comes to stay with his family.

The film is based on a book, and Guadagnino said that there are 40 pages at the end of the novel that aren’t covered in the movie, meaning there is room for sequels.

However, James Ivory, the writer who adapted André Aciman’s novel for the silver screen, is less convinced about the prospect of a sequel.

Speaking backstage at the British Academy Film Awards 2018 following his win for best adapted screenplay, the writer said, “I heard about it. I don’t know how you could make such sequels if they’re far in the future.

“It’s not possible to make Timothée [Chalamet] look likes he’s 40. All the make-up in the world and the rest of it and changing voice is not going to do it. I don’t know how.

“No one has contacted me,” Ivory added. “You have to think, ‘What does André Aciman think about that?’ It’s his creation. No one seems to know how he feels about it.”

There’s been no word on casting for potential sequels yet and no actual confirmation that any are in the works, although it is thought that Guadagnino would want to create a series similar to the Before Sunrise films.