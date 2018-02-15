Dev Patel to star in Armando Iannucci adaptation of David Copperfield

The Personal History of David Copperfield will be a modern take on the Dickens story

Dev Patel is set to play David Copperfield in a new Charles Dickens adaptation led by Armando Iannucci.

The Thick of It creator is directing a movie that will have a modern take on Dickens’ original 1850 protagonist, “as he navigates a chaotic world to find his elusive place within it”, according to Variety.

Entitled The Personal History of David Copperfield, the script is co-written by Iannucci and his long-time writing partner Simon Blackwell.

It’s a busy time for Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel off the back of his Oscar nomination for Lion last year. The actor is next appearing in Hotel Mumbai, an account of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, and Michael Winterbottom’s The Wedding Guest.