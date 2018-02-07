Accessibility Links

A sequel to Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle is already in the works

The film's stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan are all expected to return

Jumanji-Welcome-to-the-Jungle-cast

It looks like the world’s most dangerous game is about to be activated again, because a sequel to Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle is in the works.

Writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner are in negotiations to pen another script, according to Deadline, and Sony Pictures is keen to move forward.

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan are expected to return, with Jake Kasdan in the director’s chair.

Kevin Hart in Jumanji
Kevin Hart in Jumanji (YouTube/Sony)

Jumanji fans were pretty nervous that the 2017 sequel would damage the legacy of the classic original 1995 movie starring Robin Williams, but the movie received positive reviews and was a box office hit.

It was set in the present day, with four school kids in detention who discovered something mysterious in the school’s basement and accidentally transported themselves into the board game –  now a video game.

The movie’s production start date has not yet been announced, nor has the title. But may we suggest, Jumanji: Welcome BACK To The Jungle? or Jumanji: The Jungle Strikes Back?

